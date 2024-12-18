Catholic World News

Pope begins new general audience series on Jesus Christ, our hope

December 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has begun a new series of Wednesday general audiences on “Jesus Christ our Hope,” the theme of the 2025 jubilee year.

“Today we reflect on the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ genealogy, which remind us that his life and identity belong to a greater history that embraces his ancestry, his family and the faith of the entire people of Israel,” Pope Francis said, in the words of the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “The presence of four Gentile women in Matthew’s genealogy reminds us that Jesus was ultimately sent to be the Saviour of all peoples.”

The summary continued:

The birth of Jesus from the Virgin Mary is itself a sign of a new beginning for our human family. As Christmas approaches, let us give thanks for our own genealogy, and renew our commitment to embody the gifts of reconciliation, peace and hope which our Lord brought into this world by his Incarnation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

