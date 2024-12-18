Catholic World News

Extend preferential treatment for Haitian imports, USCCB committee chairman urges Congress

December 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop A. Elias Zaidan, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, has called on members of Congress to pass the Haiti Economic Lift Program Extension Act (House, Senate) before the end of the year.

“The social and economic development of Haitian civil society—severely imperiled by gang violence and economic uncertainty—is the only path toward the attainment and consolidation of long-term political stability in the country,” Maronite Bishop A. Elias Zaidan of Los Angeles wrote in a letter to congressional committee leaders. “Affording Haitian imports preferential treatment constitutes a strong gesture of solidarity with our Haitian brothers and sisters, while also empowering Haiti’s local economic capacity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!