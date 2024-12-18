Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper rues ‘balances of tears and blood’

December 18, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent front-page article in its December 17 edition, the Vatican newspaper lamented the over 200,000 deaths in natural disasters and armed conflicts in 2024.

In the op-ed, entitled “Balances of tears and blood,” Federico Piana cited data from the Italian aid agency CESVI as he wrote that the deaths point to “an increasingly bloodied world in the grip of a vortex of violence that seems to have no end.”

“Behind those cold numbers hide dramatic stories of men, women and children who deserve to be remembered one by one and not thrown into the aseptic cauldron of statistics,” he added, as he discussed those killed in Ukraine (37,000) and Gaza (35,000 civilian victims), as well as the 23 million people in Ethiopia, Somalia, and Kenya who are experiencing severe food shortages.

