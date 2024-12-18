Catholic World News

Vatican chooses prisons as starting point for Jubilee art projects

December 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Culture and Education has commissioned artwork in prisons as part of the 2025 jubilee year, the dicastery’s prefect said at a December 17 press conference.

Pope Francis will open a holy door at Rebibbia prison in Rome on December 26. “Io Contengo Moltitudini” (“I Contain Multitudes”), a work by artist Marinella Senatore and 60 prisoners, will be installed at the prison on December 21. Other artwork is being commissioned for other prisons.

Pope Francis discussed the jubilee and prisons in Spes Non Confundit (n. 10), his bull of indiction for the 2025 jubilee year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!