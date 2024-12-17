Catholic World News

New lighting in St. Peter’s Square for Jubilee

December 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: New LED lights will illuminate the 140 statues of saints around St. Peter’s square during the coming Jubilee Year, as well as 14 locations to provide drinking water for pilgrims.

The new lighting system, being installed with the help of the Roman utility Acea, was introduced this week by Acea executives and Archbishop Rino Fisichella, the pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, who is coordinating Jubilee initiatives.

