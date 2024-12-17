Catholic World News

Milwaukee Catholic Charities reports employers stole $1.7 million

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The office of Catholic Charities in Milwaukee has disclosed that employees “engaged in unauthorized use of funds” for their own benefit.

An internal investigation resulted in charges against two current employees, who have now been fired, and two former employers. The misuse of funds occurred over a period of years, and amounted to at least $1.7 million.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

