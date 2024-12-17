Catholic World News

Spanish supreme court rules against surrogacy

December 17, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of Spain has ruled that surrogate motherhood is “contrary to public order and offends against “the rights to physical and moral well-being of the pregnant woman and the child, and respect for their dignity.”

“Surrogacy violates the moral well-being of the pregnant woman and the child, who are treated as things up for sale, deprived of the dignity proper to the human being,” the Supreme Court said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!