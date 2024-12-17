Catholic World News

Germans plan new approach to ‘Synodal Council’

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: German Catholic leaders began planning for a new national decision-making body at a meeting this week.

Although the Vatican has rejected a German proposal for a “Synodal Council” that would include lay people as well as bishops and would propose national policies, the organizers of the “Synodal Path” are exploring new ideas for a similar body.

Irme Stetter-Karp, the president of the Central Committee of German Catholics, who co-chairs the German synodal committee, says that she expects “participation on equal footing, decision-making among equals, and joint representation of these decisions in public.”

