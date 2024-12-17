Catholic World News

In meeting with France’s Macron, Pope Francis shares prayer for having a sense of humor

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his brief trip to Corsica, Pope Francis met for 40 minutes with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Pope and the president discussed international conflicts. The Pope recommended that Macron read his apostolic exhortation on holiness and drew attention to a prayer for a sense of humor, attributed to St. Thomas More and included in a footnote of the exhortation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

