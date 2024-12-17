Catholic World News

‘Palpable’ fear among Syria’s Christians that new regime will impose sharia law

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: There is “palpable” fear among Syria’s Christians that the new regime will impose Islamic sharia law upon the nation, according to the international Catholic charity Aid to the Church in Need.

“My message to the world is the importance of international support for Christians to establish a civil constitution, rather than an Islamic sharia-based constitution,” according to a Syrian source. “If the constitution is based on sharia law, Christians will undoubtedly have to leave the country because personal freedoms will be restricted.”

