Pope laments continued war in Ukraine, says no one can kill in the name of God

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to Archbishop Giovanni d’Aniello, his apostolic nuncio to Russia, Pope Francis lamented the continued war in Ukraine.

The Pope expressed sorrow for the pain “of the tens of thousands of mothers, fathers, and children who mourn their loved ones fallen in war or are anguished over those missing, taken prisoner, or injured, whether they be military or civilian.”

The Pope added, “Their cry rises to God, invoking peace instead of war, dialogue instead of the roar of weapons, solidarity instead of self-interest, because one can never kill in the name of God”—perhaps a reference to the March 2024 document of the World Russian People’s Council, led by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill, which declared the Russian invasion of Ukraine a “holy war.”

