Pope lauds Philippine Catholics’ faith, witness

December 17, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of a Filipino parish in Barcelona, Spain, 25 years after the parish’s establishment.

During the December 16 audience, the Pope recalled the example of St. Lorenzo Ruiz, a Filipino layman who was martyred in Japan, as well as Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the Filipino who works as one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery for Evangelization.

“The Filipinos are men of faith, women of faith,” the Pope said. “Some of you work here in the Vatican and it is fantastic, the faith they have and the witness they give is fantastic. Continue to bear witness in this society that has become too rich, too competent, too self-sufficient.”

