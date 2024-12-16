Catholic World News

Banking should serve people, not profit, Pope says

December 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on December 16 to a group of Italian bankers, Pope Francis called for a renewal of the traditional approach to local banking.

“Unfortunately, in the globalized world, finance is now faceless and distant from the life of the people,” the Pontiff said. “When the only criterion is profit, there are negative consequences for the real economy.” He went on:

When finance tramples people, foments inequalities and distances itself from the life of the territories, it betrays its purpose. It becomes, I would say, it becomes an uncivil economy: it lacks civility.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon16 December
Advent

Monday of the Third Week of Advent

Image for Monday of the Third Week of Advent

We are the blind offspring of the children of pitiful Eve Bringing with us the shadows born of an age-old error. But when God deigned to assume the mortal form Of a human nature, then came forth from the Virgin A world of salvation.... —Carmen 4, Sedulius The Roman…

Learn more about this feast

December Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: