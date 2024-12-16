Catholic World News

Banking should serve people, not profit, Pope says

December 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on December 16 to a group of Italian bankers, Pope Francis called for a renewal of the traditional approach to local banking.

“Unfortunately, in the globalized world, finance is now faceless and distant from the life of the people,” the Pontiff said. “When the only criterion is profit, there are negative consequences for the real economy.” He went on:

When finance tramples people, foments inequalities and distances itself from the life of the territories, it betrays its purpose. It becomes, I would say, it becomes an uncivil economy: it lacks civility.

