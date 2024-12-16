Catholic World News

Sing the vocal lines of peace and hope, Pope tells Christmas concert performers

December 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the singers who were scheduled to perform at the 32nd annual Vatican Christmas concert and encouraged them to sing the “vocal lines” of peace and hope.

“Friends, the world and the Church need your talents, your creative ideals, they need your generosity and your passion for justice and fraternity,” the Pope said during the December 14 audience. “With this in mind, I ask the Lord to pour out his blessings on you and your loved ones. I wish you the best for this concert and for a happy Christmas.”

The concert took place a week after a separate event, the Vatican’s annual concert with the poor.

