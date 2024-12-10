Catholic World News

Vatican concert with the poor is ‘beautiful sign of synodal harmony’: papal address

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In an address to the organizers and artists of the Vatican’s annual Concert with the Poor, Pope Francis said that “a concert is a beautiful parable, a parable of harmony, of the synodal harmony that the Church is striving to live more fully.”

“This Concert with the Poor that you will perform today is a beautiful sign of synodal harmony, especially because it will take place in communion with our most fragile brothers and sisters, invited to take part in this wondrous symphony of love that is the Gospel,” the Pope continued.

Both the papal address and the concert took place on December 7. Among those participating in various ways in the concert were Maestro Hans Zimmer, cellist Tina Guo, composer Dario Vero, and actress Serena Autieri. 3,000 out of the 8,000 seats in Paul VI Audience Hall were reserved for the poor, the homeless, prisoners, migrants, and others.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

