Catholic World News

Papal encouragement of dialogue between pontifical universities, culture

December 16, 2024

» Continue to this story on Avvenire (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Higher Coordination Council of the Pontifical Lateran University in a December 13 audience.

“In the Holy Father’s view, the pontifical universities must be a place of study, research, but also a place of cultural encounter, dialogue,” said Bishop Alfonso Amarante, CSSR, appointed by the Pope as the university’s rector last year. “Today the means par excellence of dialogue is the field of culture, a culture in which the Church still has her word to say.”

The university, according to Avvenire, the Italian bishops’ newspaper, has 1,137 students, including 347 clerics, 290 religious, and 79 seminarians.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!