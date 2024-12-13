Catholic World News

Interim Lebanese leader meets with Pontiff

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 13 with Najib Mikati, the interim president of Lebanon’s Council of Ministers.

During the meeting the Pope welcomed the ceasefire that has stopped active fighting in the south of Lebanon, and voiced his hope for a return to the country’s tradition of coexistence among different religious groups. He also expressed his concern about the prolonged failure of Lebanon’s political leaders to select a new president.

