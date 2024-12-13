Catholic World News

Euthanasia among leading causes of death in Canada

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The number of people in Canada choosing to end their lives through assisted suicide jumped by nearly 16% in 2023. Assisted suicide now accounts for almost 5% of all Canadian deaths.

Government statistics show that almost 20,000 people filed a request for assisted suicide; 15,343 people were euthanized. Altogether 60,301 have died by euthanasia in Canada since the practice was legalized in 2016.

