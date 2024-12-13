Catholic World News

Pope adds two women, two cardinals to Synod council

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named four people—two cardinals and two women—to the Ordinary Council of the Synod, the group charged with implementing the directives of the Synod on Synodality and planning the next Synod.

The new members are Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, who was relator general for the October meeting of the Synod; Cardinal Roberto Repole of Turin, who was raised to the College of Cardinals last week; Sister Simona Bramballa, the secretary of the Dicastery for Religious; and Maria Lia Zervino, the president of the World Union of Catholic Women’s Organizations. Under new Vatican rules, the members of the Ordinary Council for the Synod of Bishops need not be bishops.

The Ordinary Council consists of 17 members. The Synod elected 12 members, the Pope has appointed these four. The final member will be the prefect of the dicastery responsible for the issue to be discussed at the next Synod meeting; that issue—and thus the final member—has not yet been chosen.

