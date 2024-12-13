Catholic World News

Vatican spokesman says popular piety is ‘real motivation’ for papal visit to Corsica

December 13, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Matteo Bruni, the director of the Holy See Press Office, said that the “real motivation” of the Pope’s nine-hour visit to Corsica, scheduled for December 15, is his devotion to popular piety.

“The Pope’s attention to the theme of popular devotion and religiosity is well known, as demonstrated by the visits to so many shrines during his travels: in Latin America and in other parts of the world,” Matteo Bruni said at a December 12 press briefing.

During his visit to the French island, Pope Francis will attend the conclusion of a conference on popular religiosity in the Mediterranean region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

