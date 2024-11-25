Catholic World News

Vatican announces papal visit to Corsica

November 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Confirming earlier reports, the Holy See Press Office has announced that Pope Francis will make an apostolic journey to Ajaccio, Corsica, on December 15, for the conclusion of a conference on popular religiosity in the Mediterranean region.

The press office also released the schedule for the nine-hour visit, which will include an address at the conference, the recitation of the Angelus, an outdoor Mass, and a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!