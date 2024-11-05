Catholic World News

December papal visit to Corsica under consideration

November 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A newspaper on the French island of Corsica has reported that Pope Francis is considering a visit there on December 14-15, for an archdiocesan colloquium on popular piety. The Catholic newspaper La Croix confirmed that the visit is under consideration.

On November 4, Pope Francis received Cardinal François-Xavier Bustillo, OFM Conv, who leads the Diocese of Ajaccio on Corsica. France Bleu, the nation’s public radio network, reported that hotels on Corsica have been fully booked for December 14-15, even though a papal visit “has not yet been made official.”

