Cooperation among Christians is ‘first instrument of evangelization,’ Pope tells evangelical mission

December 13, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis welcomed representatives of the Evangelical Baptist Roma Mission as “children of the same Father and brothers in Christ” and said that “fraternal cooperation among Christians is in itself a sign, a witness, the first instrument of evangelization for the benefit of all.”

After beginning the December 12 audience with a greeting to the Roma people, Pope Francis said, “I would like that, by welcoming this greeting, we renew the common certainty that nothing and no one can ever separate us from God’s love.”

“And may this certainty make us credible witnesses through an industrious charity, through some shared experiences of prayer and service,” he added.

