Palestinian leader in ‘cordial’ talks with Pontiff

December 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on December 12 with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, for talks that the Vatican described as “cordial” lasting about 30 minutes.

The Vatican announced that the conversation centered on “good bilateral relations” between the Palestinian authority and the Holy See, and “the very serious humanitarian situation in Gaza, where it is hoped that there will be a ceasefire and the release of all hostages as soon as possible.”

The Vatican reported that the talks also included a “condemnation of all forms of terrorism” and a reiteration of the Vatican’s commitment to a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, “ensuring that Jerusalem, protected by a special status, can be a place of encounter and friendship between the three great monotheistic religions.”

