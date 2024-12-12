Catholic World News

Catholic school director named an archbishop

December 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In an unusually meteoric rise, a priest who directs a Catholic school in Milan has been named the head of an Italian archdiocese.

Pope Francis appointed Father Alberto Torriani, 53, as archbishop of Crotone-San Severino, located over 700 miles away from Milan. Father Torriani has been rector of the Collegio San Carlo, a primary and secondary school, since 2017.

Archbishop Mario Delpini of Milan said that “the moment of communication and the diocese of destination surprised Don Alberto and also me.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!