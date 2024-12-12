Catholic World News

Caritas leader laments populism, calls for stronger EU

December 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “we need more Europe and not less,” the president of Caritas Europa called for a stronger European Union.

Msgr. Michael Landau, an Austrian priest, made his remarks at a ceremony marking the 35th anniversary of the fall of the Iron Curtain.

“The European Union brought democracy and prosperity to large parts of the population,” he said. Lamenting the “specter of populism” and a “comeback of a politics of fear,” Msgr. Landau warned against the “trenches of polarization that run through our societies.”

Msgr. Landau also called for action to end child poverty. Caritas Europa, which he leads, is a network of 49 Catholic relief and development agencies.

