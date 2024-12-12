On Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, US bishops condemn racism, xenophobia
December 12, 2024
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the chairmen of four US bishops’ committees issued a statement lamenting racism and xenophobia.
“At this time, when some of our brothers and sisters are experiencing fear and anxiety, we are reminded of the abiding words of Our Lady to Saint Juan Diego: ‘Do not fear any illness or vexation, anxiety or pain,’” the bishops stated. “Throughout the life of our nation, we have seen at times unacceptable demonstrations of prejudice and hatred, including in recent days mass communications targeting people of color and disparaging comments about immigrant communities.”
The prelates—who chair the Committees on Migration and Pro-Life Activities, the Subcommittee on the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees, and Travelers, and the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism—added:
Throughout the life of our nation, we have seen at times unacceptable demonstrations of prejudice and hatred, including in recent days mass communications targeting people of color and disparaging comments about immigrant communities. With one clear voice, we reaffirm our unwavering and unqualified recognition of the fact that each and every human life is sacred, that all persons are imbued by God with an inviolable dignity, which no earthly power can deny.
The sinful ideologies of racism and xenophobia are antithetical to these core teachings of our Christian faith. No person formed by and committed to the Gospel of Life can harbor such views in good conscience.
Bishops Mark Seitz, Daniel Thomas, Eusebio Elizondo, and Joseph Perry concluded their statement with a prayer to the Blessed Mother.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: feedback -
Today 7:48 AM ET USA
The Bishops' "Committee Against Racism" missed the role of identity politics by Democrat politicians and the mass media in stoking racial tensions. But if the quoted "mass communications targeting people of color and disparaging comments about immigrant communities" are critical of the chaos of wide-open national borders, then the desire for secure borders has nothing to do with "racism" or "xenophobia." The "Committee Against Racism" needs to be more specific, or they risk sounding insincere.