On Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, US bishops condemn racism, xenophobia

December 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a statement for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the chairmen of four US bishops’ committees issued a statement lamenting racism and xenophobia.

“At this time, when some of our brothers and sisters are experiencing fear and anxiety, we are reminded of the abiding words of Our Lady to Saint Juan Diego: ‘Do not fear any illness or vexation, anxiety or pain,’” the bishops stated. “Throughout the life of our nation, we have seen at times unacceptable demonstrations of prejudice and hatred, including in recent days mass communications targeting people of color and disparaging comments about immigrant communities.”

The prelates—who chair the Committees on Migration and Pro-Life Activities, the Subcommittee on the Pastoral Care of Migrants, Refugees, and Travelers, and the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism—added:

Throughout the life of our nation, we have seen at times unacceptable demonstrations of prejudice and hatred, including in recent days mass communications targeting people of color and disparaging comments about immigrant communities. With one clear voice, we reaffirm our unwavering and unqualified recognition of the fact that each and every human life is sacred, that all persons are imbued by God with an inviolable dignity, which no earthly power can deny.



The sinful ideologies of racism and xenophobia are antithetical to these core teachings of our Christian faith. No person formed by and committed to the Gospel of Life can harbor such views in good conscience.

Bishops Mark Seitz, Daniel Thomas, Eusebio Elizondo, and Joseph Perry concluded their statement with a prayer to the Blessed Mother.

