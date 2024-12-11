Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone: pray for Pelosi

December 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on San Francisco archdiocese

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone renewed his request for prayers for Nancy Pelosi, after the former Speaker revealed in an interview that she was ignoring the archbishop’s directive to abstain from Communion.

The archbishop asked for “prayers for the Speaker’s conversion on the issue of human life in the womb, that it be consistent with the respect for human dignity she displays in so many other contexts.” He added: “As a pastor of souls, my overriding concern and chief responsibility is the salvation of souls.”

The archbishop explained that he had a moral obligation to warn Pelosi about her spiritual peril, citing Ezekiel 3:21: “Since you did not warn them about their sin, they shall still die, and the just deeds that they performed will not be remembered on their behalf. I will, however, hold you responsible for their blood. If, on the other hand, you warn the just to avoid sin, and they do not sin, they will surely live because of the warning, and you in turn shall save your own life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!