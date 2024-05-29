Pope concludes series of general audiences on the Holy Spirit with reflection on hope
December 11, 2024
At his December 11 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on Holy Spirit and Christian hope, in the seventeenth and final talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”
“In this final catechesis on the Holy Spirit and the Church, we consider the Spirit as the source of the Church’s hope for the Lord’s return in glory and the fulfilment of his saving plan at the end of time,” Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks, delivered in Paul VI Audience Hall. “The New Testament ends with the Spirit and the Bride, the Church, crying out in ardent expectation, ‘Come, Lord Jesus’ (cf. Rev 22:17.20).”
The summary continued:
The Church’s tradition likewise invokes the Spirit with the ancient prayer, “Come, Holy Spirit,” asking that he confirm our trust in Christ’s promises and strengthen us in fidelity to our mission of bearing witness to the hope offered by the Gospel. As Christians, we are called not only to have hope but also to radiate hope, so that all may come to know the Lord and joyfully await the coming of his kingdom of holiness, justice and peace.
Audiences since series begin:
- 1. The Spirit of God was hovering over the waters (May 29, 2024)
- 2. “The wind blows where it wishes”: Where there is the Spirit of God, there is freedom (June 5, 2024)
- 3. “All Scripture is inspired by God”: Knowing God’s love through God’s words (June 12, 2024)
- 4. The Spirit teaches the Bride to pray: The Psalms, symphony of prayer in the Bible (June 19, 2024)
- On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26, 2024; no audiences in July)
- 5. Incarnate by the work of the Holy Spirit, from the Virgin Mary: How to conceive and bear Jesus (August 7, 2024; no audience on August 14)
- 6. “The Spirit of the Lord is upon me”: The Holy Spirit in the Baptism of Jesus (August 21, 2024)
- Sea and desert (on migrants) (August 28, 2024; no audiences on September 4 and 11)
- The Apostolic Journey to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Singapore (September 18, 2024)
- 7. Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness. The Holy Spirit, our ally in the fight against the spirit of evil (September 25, 2024)
- No audience on October 2 (opening Mass of second session of Synod on Synodality)
- 8. “They were all filled with the Holy Spirit”: The Holy Spirit in the Acts of the Apostles (October 9, 2024)
- 9. “I believe in the Holy Spirit”: The Holy Spirit in the faith of the Church (October 16, 2024)
- 10. “The Spirit, gift of God”. The Holy Spirit and the Sacrament of Marriage (October 23, 2024)
- 11. “He has anointed us and put His seal upon us”: Confirmation, Sacrament of the Holy Spirit (October 30, 2024)
- 12. “The Spirit intercedes for us”. The Holy Spirit and Christian Prayer (November 6, 2024)
- 13. A letter written with the Spirit of the living God: Mary and the Holy Spirit (November 13, 2024)
- 14. The Bride’s gifts. The charisms, gifts of the Spirit for common use (November 20, 2024)
- 15. The fruits of the Holy Spirit: joy (November 27, 2024)
- 16. Proclaiming the Gospel in the Holy Spirit: The Holy Spirit and evangelization (December 4, 2024)
- 17. The Spirit and the Bride say: “Come!”. The Holy Spirit and Christian hope (December 11, 2024)
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!