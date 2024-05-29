Catholic World News

Pope concludes series of general audiences on the Holy Spirit with reflection on hope

December 11, 2024

At his December 11 general audience, Pope Francis reflected on Holy Spirit and Christian hope, in the seventeenth and final talk in a series devoted to the theme of “The Spirit and the Bride: The Holy Spirit guides the people of God towards Jesus our hope.”

“In this final catechesis on the Holy Spirit and the Church, we consider the Spirit as the source of the Church’s hope for the Lord’s return in glory and the fulfilment of his saving plan at the end of time,” Pope Francis said, according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks, delivered in Paul VI Audience Hall. “The New Testament ends with the Spirit and the Bride, the Church, crying out in ardent expectation, ‘Come, Lord Jesus’ (cf. Rev 22:17.20).”

The summary continued:

The Church’s tradition likewise invokes the Spirit with the ancient prayer, “Come, Holy Spirit,” asking that he confirm our trust in Christ’s promises and strengthen us in fidelity to our mission of bearing witness to the hope offered by the Gospel. As Christians, we are called not only to have hope but also to radiate hope, so that all may come to know the Lord and joyfully await the coming of his kingdom of holiness, justice and peace.

Audiences since series begin:

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!