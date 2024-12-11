Catholic World News

Sistine Chapel Choir’s former director found guilty of embezzlement

December 11, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican court has found Father Massimo Palombella, SDB, the former director of the Sistine Chapel Choir, guilty of embezzlement and has sentenced him to three years and two months in jail.

The court also rendered guilty verdicts against Michelangelo Nardella, the choir’s former business manager, and his wife, Simona Rossi. The former received a jail sentence of four years and eight months; the latter, a sentence of two years.

Palombella was the choir’s director from 2010 to 2019, when he resigned amid a financial investigation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!