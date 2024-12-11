Catholic World News

Pope venerates Mary Immaculate, prays for jubilee year, Rome’s mayor

December 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Following longstanding custom, Pope Francis left the Vatican on the afternoon of December 8 and traveled to the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, where he offered an act of veneration to the Blessed Virgin Mary at the Column of the Immaculate Conception (video).

The Pope’s prayer to Mary Immaculate included references to the 2025 jubilee year. Nearly a year after his public reprimand of Rome’s mayor over the city’s deficient functionality, the Pontiff expressed satisfaction that there are “construction sites everywhere in the city” and prayed for him:

Here, the Mayor is preparing so that everything during this commemoration, in this Holy Year will turn out well. We pray for the Mayor, who has so much work.

