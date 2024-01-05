Catholic World News

Rome’s mayor meets with Pope, days after reprimand in year-end homily

January 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Roma Today

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Rome’s mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, on January 4, just four days after the Pope, in his year-end homily—with Gualtieri in attendance—preached that the city’s historic center “needs to correspond to simple decorum and the normal functionality of places and situations in ordinary, everyday life.”

After the audience, Gualtieri said that he updated the Pope on construction projects that are making the city more accessible. He added, “Rome loves its bishop, who best represents the vocation to solidarity, brotherhood, and peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!