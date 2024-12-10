Catholic World News

Former queen’s chaplain urges King Charles to abdicate

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Gavin Ashenden, who once served as Anglican chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II, has suggested that King Charles should step down from the throne, since the king “thinks political correctness is loathsome and the Church of England is all bunkum.”

“Charles, save your soul,” said the former Anglican cleric, who entered the Catholic Church in December 2019. “Become Orthodox, become Catholic, and hand that whole mess over to people who thrive on pantomime and fakery.”

