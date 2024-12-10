Catholic World News

Murders mount in Haiti; bishops plead for peace

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Stop these cruel acts,” the Catholic bishops of Haiti exhorted gang leaders, as the country descends into anarchic violence.

According to the UN human-rights commissioner in Haiti, at least 184 people were murdered in the capital city of Port-au-Prince during the past weekend alone. The total number of killings in Haiti this year is over 5,000.

More than 100 murders were reportedly ordered this week by a gang leader in the sprawling slum of Cite-Soleil; the gang targeted suspected voodoo practitioners.

