Nicaragua’s nuns to face exile?

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic women’s religious orders could face expulsion from Nicaragua, as the Ortega regime continues to escalate its offensive against the Church.

Nicaraguan law allows the government to close down religious organizations, and the regime has used that power to shutter Catholic charities and media outlets. The Pillar reports that religious orders have been warned that residency permits for foreign-born members will not be renewed. That policy, if put into effect, would effectively close down some religious communities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

