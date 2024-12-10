Catholic World News

Irish government official meets with Pontiff

December 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Seán Fleming, Ireland’s Minister of State for International Development and the Diaspora, in a December 6 audience.

Fleming “thanked the Holy Father for the vital role he and the Holy See play in building peace in the world,” Ireland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted.

