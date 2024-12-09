Action Alert!
Countdown: 3 days left and $42,133 to go! We rely entirely on the solidarity of deeply committed Catholics like you—without whose generous support and prayers, none of this would be possible. Please act now!
Catholic World News

CWN closed for feast of the Immaculate Conception

December 09, 2024

The offices of CWN are closed on Monday, December 9, so that our staff can celebrate the Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary, whose observance this year was transferred to December 9.

Barring some unexpected new development, no news stories will be posted on December 9. CWN will resume normal operations on Tuesday, December 10.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: