Another kidnapped Nigerian priest is released

December 06, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Gerald Ohaeri, a Holy Ghost father who was kidnapped on November 30, has been released in good health, his religious community has announced.

The priest was set free by his captors on December 4.

