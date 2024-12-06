Catholic World News

Balearic Islands’ president lobbies Pope for canonization of Blessed Raymond Llull

December 06, 2024

» Continue to this story on Govern de les Illes Balears

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Marga Prohens, the leader of Spain’s Balearic Islands, in a December 5 audience.

Pohrens lobbied the Pope for the canonization of Blessed Raymond Llull (or Lull), a native of the islands (Encyclopaedia Britannica, New Catholic Encyclopedia). She said after the meeting that the Pope believes “that the blessed meets the conditions to be canonized by the Holy See.”

According to a government statement, Prohens and the Pope also discussed various saints associated with the islands, as well as “the importance of the family, the protection of the birth rate, and the need to reinforce the values of Christian humanism and Catholicism in society.” She invited the Pontiff to return to the islands, which he visited in 1983.

Prohens also shared a video of the meeting in a tweet.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!