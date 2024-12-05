Catholic World News

Vatican to bar Latin Mass during Chartres pilgrimage?

December 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship may “consider banning certain celebrations” of the traditional Latin Mass during the annual pilgrimage to Chartres next year, according to the French Catholic newspaper La Croix.

According to the report, Vatican officials are concerned that some aspects of the pilgrimage, organized at Pentecost by traditionalist Catholics, have violated the Vatican norms regarding celebrating of the Tridentine liturgy. In particular, an unnamed official told La Croix that the closing Mass of this year’s pilgrimage, celebrated at the cathedral in Chartres, was “a lawless zone.”

