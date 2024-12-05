Catholic World News

Liberian bishops discuss synodality

December 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Synodality topped the agenda of the Liberian bishops’ annual year-end meeting, Vatican News, the agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, has reported.

“Decision-making regarding the Church matter must be done in consultation with the Holy Spirit,” said Bishop Anthony Borwah of Gbarnga, the president of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Liberia.

The West African nation of 5.5 million (map) is 41% Christian, 40% ethnic religionist, and 16% Muslim. The nation has three Catholic dioceses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!