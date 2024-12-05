Catholic World News

Vatican Advent sermons to be dedicated to theme of hope

December 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Prefecture of the Papal Household has announced that Faher Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, the new Preacher to the Papal Household, will devote his weekly Advent sermons to the Roman Curia to the theme of “The Doors of Hope. Towards the Opening of the Holy Year through the Prophecy of Christmas.”

Father Pasolini’s 90-year-old predecessor, Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, held the position from 1980 until last month. A Capuchin Franciscan friar traditionally holds the position.

