Pope names new Preacher of the Papal Household

November 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Father Roberto Pasolini, OFM Cap, as the Preacher of the Papal Household. Born in 1971, Father Pasolini made his perpetual vows as a Capuchin Franciscan in 2002 and was ordained to the priesthood in 2006. He teaches theology in Milan and is an author with a presence on Instagram, YouTube, and X.

As Preacher of the Papal Household—a position traditionally held by a Capuchin Franciscan—Father Pasolini will preach weekly Advent and Lenten sermons to the Pope and the Roman Curia, as well as preach the Good Friday homily at St. Peter’s Basilica.

Father Pasolini succeeds Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, OFM Cap, 90, who has held the position since 1980. During the first week in Lent 2020, when Cantalamessa was ill, Father Marko Ivan Rupnik took his place in preaching the weekly sermon—suggesting that the Slovenian priest, briefly excommunicated later in 2020, may once have been under consideration to succeed Cantalamessa.

