Father Rupnik art appears on Vatican website again — and in Pope Francis’s apartment

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News, the agency of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication, against featured art by Father Marko Ivan Rupnik on its webpage for the feast of the Assumption.

In addition, Canal de Ciudad, an Argentine network, has posted a video of the Pope’s apartment with an image by Father Rupnik on the wall (0:07). The image appears to be a “detail from a larger 2008 Father Rupnik mosaic installation in a chapel in a religious house in Croatia,” the National Catholic Register reported.

Last October, amid an outcry, the Pope waived the statute of limitations in the Rupnik case, allowing the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to investigate multiple charges of sexual abuse against the former Jesuit. Father Rupnik in now a priest in good standing in a Slovenian diocese.

In March 2020, Father Rupnik was invited to take the place of the Preacher of the Papal Household in preaching a Lenten sermon to the Roman Curia—despite Rupnik’s canonical conviction, two months earlier, of the offense of absolving an accomplice in a sexual sin. Rupnik was subsequently excommunicated, and the excommunication was swiftly lifted.

