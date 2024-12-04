Catholic World News

Central American bishops urge special prayer for Nicaragua

December 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Central America have asked their people to dedicate Sunday, December 8—the feast of the Immaculate Conception—to prayers for the people of Nicaragua.

Bishops from Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Panama joined in the call for “profound solidarity and communion with the people of God in Nicaragua, who often face a challenging reality.” Their statement was in response to the steadily growing repression of the Church in that country.

