500 theologians to attend ‘historic’ Vatican conference

December 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference on December 3, the prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education joined others in discussing “Eredità ed immaginazione” [Heritage and Imagination], a conference for 500 theologians that will take place December 9-10.

Vatican News, the agency of the Dicastery for Communication, described the gathering as “historic” for two reasons:

Historic because, for the first time in a systematic way, it will allow a dialogue and a comparison between strictly theological thought and that of broader knowledge linked, for example, to the world of culture, literature, cinema and theoretical physics. Historic also because it will follow a listening model in the synodal style.

Msgr. Piero Coda, secretary general of the International Theological Commission, added that the conference “aims to respond to some radical questions that are creeping not only in the ecclesial sphere but also in the wider cultural world: does theology have a future? Does theology have a commitment to the life of the Church, to the construction of a culture truly at the service of truth, peace, universal brotherhood?”

