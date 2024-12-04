Catholic World News

Members of Council of Cardinals discuss collegiality, women, diocesan curias

December 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s nine-member advisory Council of Cardinals has concluded a two-day meeting at Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican hotel that serves as the papal residence.

According to the Holy See Press Office, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro—who is prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints and secretary of the Council of Cardinals, but not a council member—spoke about “collegiality in the Church, and thus ... the relationship between the particular Church and the ecclesial assemblies.”

Council members also discussed women in the Church—a topic at the four most recent council meetings—as well as the implementation of Praedicate Evangelium, the 2022 apostolic constitution on the Roman Curia, in diocesan curias worldwide. Council members also considered the role of papal nuncios “from a synodal missionary perspective.”

The Council of Cardinals will again meet in April 2025.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!