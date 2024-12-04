Catholic World News

Hope is an anchor, Pope says in video

December 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: In a video for his December prayer intention, Pope Francis said that “Christian hope is a gift from God that fills our lives with joy.”

“Hope is an anchor—an anchor that you cast over with a rope to be moored on the shore,” he continued. “We have to hold onto the rope of hope—hold on tight. Let’s help each other discover this encounter with Christ who gives us life, and let’s set out on a journey as pilgrims of hope to celebrate that life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!