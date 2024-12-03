Catholic World News

Pontiff grants plenary indulgence to Italian charismatic renewal

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the request of the leader of the Italian charismatic renewal movement Rinnovamento nello Spirito Santo (Renewal in the Holy Spirit), Pope Francis recently granted a plenary indulgence that can be gained between November 2024 and January 2026, as the movement celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Penitents who fulfill the usual conditions may gain a plenary indulgence if they make a pilgrimage to “any sacred place anywhere pertaining to the aforementioned Movement and in that place they devoutly participate in the Jubilee celebrations or at least devoutly recite the Our Father and the Creed, adding pious invocations to the Blessed Virgin Mary,” according to the decree of the Apostolic Penitentiary.

“Indulgences are a precious tool that help us to rediscover the infinite mercy of God,” said the movement’s president,” said Giuseppe Contaldo, the movement’s president. “It is more urgent than ever today to rediscover the spiritual dimension, in a context that in any case tends to put the desires of the body first.”

The Vatican newspaper reported on the indulgence on December 2, in an article on the movement’s upcoming conference, which 5,000 people are expected to attend.

