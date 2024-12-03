Catholic World News

Vatican marks 800th anniversary of St. Francis of Assisi’s Canticle of the Sun

December 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Dicastery for Culture and Education and Italy’s national committee for the upcoming 800th anniversary of St. Francis of Assisi’s death have organized a three-day conference marking the eighth centenary of the saint’s Canticle of the Sun, also known as the Canticle of Creatures.

The conference, which began on December 2, includes a seminar for poets, a public reading of the Canticle in Rome, and a pilgrimage to Assisi.

The dicastery has made available online a 256-page book, published in Italian and English, for the occasion.

